Utah sends help to Texas after Hurricane Harvey

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is sending resources to help with rescues and recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

A spokesman for the Utah Division of Emergency Management told FOX 13 on Sunday that Utah Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team, is en route to Texas to provide help as Houston and surrounding areas deal with catastrophic flooding following Hurricane Harvey.

The Utah National Guard said it has also sent a pair of Black Hawk helicopters to provide assistance.

Two #UtahGuard Black Hawk helicopters are now enroute to Oklahoma to support Hurricane Harvey recovery pic.twitter.com/4Vc6bBD9zU — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) August 26, 2017

Red Cross volunteers from Utah are also headed to Texas to provide assistance to those evacuated by the flooding. The Red Cross said anyone wishing to donate to relief efforts can do so here.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it had also sent three trucks filled with pallets of water and other supplies from its storehouses in the Salt Lake City to the Houston area to provide relief for people in need.

“This is an opportunity, even though it’s a very adverse situation and there will be people affected adversely, but this allows us all to come together,” John Hopkins, the director of the Bishops’ Central Storehouse, said in a statement released through the LDS Church.

In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged Utah and other states’ offers of assistance.

