Uniquely Utah: Renovated courthouse in tiny town hosts large family gatherings

JUNCTION -- The town of Junction is home to 150 people and doesn't have any traffic lights, but the small community is able to host families in a big way.

Back in 1903, the citizens of Piute County constructed a first class courthouse, which eventually fell into disuse.

Brenda Reber and her husband bought the building around its 100th birthday, and they've turned it into a rental property popular with folks hosting family reunions.

Todd Tanner takes us there in this week's edition of Uniquely Utah.