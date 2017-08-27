× Two in serious condition after crash in Spanish Fork Canyon, delays expected on Highway 6

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — Two people are in serious condition after a vehicle crashed in Spanish Fork Canyon Sunday night, and authorities say there will be delays in both directions on Highway 6 as crews respond.

Trooper Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol said a car went off Highway 6 near mile marker 206 and crashed. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 6:30 p.m.

Two medical helicopters have been dispatched, and two people are listed in serious condition.

Roden said there will be delays in the canyon on Highway 6 in both directions as emergency crews respond and the helicopters land.

Specific details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.