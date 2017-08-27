Floyd Mayweather will join billionaire athletes club after McGregor fight

Ahiza Garcia

(CNN Money) — Floyd Mayweather won “the money fight” on Saturday and is now poised to enter a new arena: the billionaire athletes club.

Mayweather is expected to bring in over $300 million for his fight against Conor McGregor, the MMA fighter he beat in 10 rounds.

The boxing superstar — he now boasts a 50-0 record — has already grossed a reported $700 million in his career from fight purses, which include money from pay-per-view sales, ticket sales and fight endorsements.

After this fight, Mayweather should join Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods as the first three athletes to make more than $1 billion, said Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

“I don’t think he’s done too bad in his career,” Ellerbe added.

Jordan made more than $93 million over his career, according to salary tracker Spotrac. However, he had several lucrative endorsement deals, including a lifetime deal with Nike.

Those endorsement deals helped him break into the billionaire’s club, as well as his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets. In 2015, he made Forbes’ list of billionaires for the first time.

Tiger Woods was also on the exclusive list, at least for a time.