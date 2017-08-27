× BYU ‘in discussions with all parties’ regarding Saturday’s scheduled game in Houston vs LSU

PROVO, Utah — As rain from Hurricane Harvey continues to pound south Texas, Brigham Young University says they are monitoring the situation in regards to Saturday’s scheduled football game vs LSU at NRG Stadium.

The two teams were scheduled to face off in Houston September 2, but with floodwaters affecting the area it’s unclear what will happen.

BYU Athletics issued a statement Sunday, saying “Most importantly, our thoughts and concerns are with the people in South Texas who are facing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.”

The statement says that many people have inquired about the status of Saturday’s game, and BYU Athletics says they “are in discussions with all parties involved and continue to monitor the situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The statement also encouraged people to pray on behalf of those affected by the storms. The full statement can be viewed in the tweet embedded below: