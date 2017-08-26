× Unified Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after man found with gunshot wound in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police are investigating a “suspicious death” in Midavle.

Unified Police responded to 142 West Columbia Drive in Midvale and found a male deceased with a gunshot wound. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 10 p.m.

Police say neighbors in the area heard a gunshot and then found the man on the ground.

The deceased has not been identified.

While police say they are investigating this incident as a “suspicious death”, no further details are available.

