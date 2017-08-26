Tank Hollow Fire in Spanish Fork Canyon burning on 3,000 acres

SPANISH FORK CANYON — Crews are actively working to suppress the Tank Hollow Fire in Spanish Fork Canyon, and as of Saturday the blaze is on an estimated 3,000 acres.

Officials with the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest say 129 fire personnel are working the fire Saturday evening, and the blaze is now in the right hand fork of Sheep Creek north of Highway 6.

#uwcnf short video of fire activity on the #TankHollowFire 8/26/17 Sheep Creek road north of Highway 6, Spanish Fork Ranger District pic.twitter.com/tGTnvYINIV — UintaWasatchCacheNF (@UWCNF) August 26, 2017

Smoke is visible from Highway 6 and the surrounding areas. There are no reports of evacuations or threatened structures in connection with the fire.

The fire was sparked by lightning August 11. Friday, officials said the fire was being managed to “reduce fuels & improve forest health”, but firefighting efforts became more active Saturday as the blaze spread.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.