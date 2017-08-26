10 arrested in online child sex sting operation in Utah

ST. GEORGE — Authorities say they have arrested more than 10 people in connection with an online child sex sting operation in Utah.

St George News reports that the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Friday completed a state-wide sting operation.

According to the Utah Attorney General’s Office the operation, which included cooperation from law enforcement agencies from across northern Utah, targeted online offenders who “allegedly enticed and sexually exploited children over the internet.”

More than ten individuals were arrested for enticing a minor (over the internet), sexual exploitation of a minor (over the internet), dealing in materials harmful to a minor and/or false information to a police officer, reports St. George News.

The attorney’s office says the multiple prosecuting agencies throughout the state are still evaluating charges

