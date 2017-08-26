Man dies in overnight motorcycle crash

WEST VALLEY CITY – A motorcycle collided with a vehicle Friday night, killing one person.

West Valley City Police say a Corolla was waiting to turn left at 3500 South 4800 West when the motorcycle traveling west ran into the back of the car.

According to Lt. Kent Stokes, officers had been nearby when the accident happened around 10:45 pm and they ran to the scene alongside other bystanders.

Stokes says those early responders “immediately noticed some head trauma, some injuries” and by the time medical arrived they pronounced the rider dead at the scene.

West Valley Police say the female driver of the Corolla was cooperative and answered all of the officer’s questions.

Officers say now they are investigating how speed played a part in the accident and whether or not the rider was wearing protective gear.