Hearts 4 Paws: Flash needs a forever home

Joe Simmons from Hearts 4 Paws brought Flash Gordon to the studio. He is a 6-year-old, black, flat coat retriever male. Good with cats, kids, and other dogs. He is housebroken and loves to go for car rides. Flash is going in for a dental procedure so they are asking a $200 adoption fee to cover his dental expenses.

Pet Palooza adoption event:

- The County Library: Viridian Event Center, located in West Jordan at 8030 S 1830 W. West Jordan

- Starts at 9 am and goes until 4 pm

- There will be a wide selection of animals out there including dogs, cat, reptiles, and birds.