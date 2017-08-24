Zinke won’t recommend eliminating national monuments but Bears Ears & Grand Staircase may shrink

SALT LAKE CITY — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has completed his review of national monuments, recommending to the White House that none of them be eliminated.

“No President should use the authority under the Antiquities Act to restrict public access, prevent hunting and fishing, burden private land, or eliminate traditional land uses, unless such action is needed to protect the object,” Zinke said in a statement released through the Department of Interior on Thursday.

“The recommendations I sent to the president on national monuments will maintain federal ownership of all federal land and protect the land under federal environmental regulations, and also provide a much needed change for the local communities who border and rely on these lands for hunting and fishing, economic development, traditional uses, and recreation.”

In comments to the Associated Press, Zinke said he would recommend some be “downsized.” He previously recommended the newly created Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah be shrunk.

Local politicians told FOX 13 they expected Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah will be reduced in size as well. The Utah State Legislature passed a resolution earlier this year calling on the president to rescind both monuments.

Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, whose district encompasses both monuments, told FOX 13 he can live with shrinking them.

“I definitely can. In terms of Grand Staircase, there are beautiful things to see out there,” Rep. Noel said. “Bears Ears, I think I can, I think my constituents, I think the county commission can live with it depending on the size of it.”

Zinke has spent months reviewing monuments since President Trump ordered a review of the Antiquities Act, dating back to the creation of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in 1996.

Zinke’s recommendation that no monuments be eliminated did not calm environmental groups, who have been outspoken in their opposition to a review. Some have threatened litigation, regardless of what the Interior Secretary recommended and what Trump does.

“President Trump can avoid another political and legal debacle by releasing Secretary Zinke’s full recommendations, then quickly and publicly putting the report where it belongs: in the trash can,” said Jennifer Rokala of the Center for Western Priorities in a prepared statement.

Tribal groups, which backed President Obama’s creation of Bears Ears National Monument, have also urged Zinke to preserve it as is.

