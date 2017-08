Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wendy Wilson, the Assistant Park Manager at Antelope Island told us about Antelope Island's Official Designation as an International Dark Sky Park. This honor is rare and Antelope's Designation is the 9th International Dark Sky Park in Utah, and the 3rd Utah State Park to receive that designation. They are celebrating with a public star party on the Saturday, August 26th. The solar viewing starts at 6 pm, program at 8:30 pm, deep space viewing at dark.