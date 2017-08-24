Supporting a Young Parent—Start Right: Teen Pregnancy Program

It is important to remember that a pregnant and parenting teenager may need extra emotional, medical, and academic support. Young parents often encounter unique challenges, so having access to support resources and assistance is crucial. Education is a major part of raising a healthy baby, and there are educational classes out there designed for young parents.
At Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus, there is a program called Start Right. This program is designed to support and nurture teen mothers (ages 19 and younger) through pregnancy in order to promote a more positive outcome for both mother and baby.
Teen pregnancy support services include:
- Free pregnancy testing
- Financial counseling
- Compassionate maternity care
- Free classes and education programs
- Having a healthy pregnancy
- Parent of a teen
- Parenting
- Child birth preparation
- Now you’re a mom
- Counseling services
- Adoption program
Teens may enroll in this program on their own initiative or through the referral of a doctor or local community health program.
To learn more or if you’re interested in registering for this program, please contact:
Mary Ayala
801-964-3865