Supporting a Young Parent—Start Right: Teen Pregnancy Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is important to remember that a pregnant and parenting teenager may need extra emotional, medical, and academic support. Young parents often encounter unique challenges, so having access to support resources and assistance is crucial. Education is a major part of raising a healthy baby, and there are educational classes out there designed for young parents.

At Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus, there is a program called Start Right. This program is designed to support and nurture teen mothers (ages 19 and younger) through pregnancy in order to promote a more positive outcome for both mother and baby.

Teen pregnancy support services include:

Free pregnancy testing

Financial counseling

Compassionate maternity care

Free classes and education programs Having a healthy pregnancy Parent of a teen Parenting Child birth preparation Now you’re a mom

Counseling services

Adoption program

Teens may enroll in this program on their own initiative or through the referral of a doctor or local community health program.

To learn more or if you’re interested in registering for this program, please contact:

Mary Ayala

801-964-3865

mayala@iasishealthcare.com