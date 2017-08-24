Police seek help identifying suspect in armed bank robbery in Wasatch County

MIDWAY, Utah — Police have released surveillance footage from an armed bank robbery that occurred in Midway earlier this month in the hope someone can identify the suspect.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office posted the video Thursday and stated the robbery occurred on August 8 around 2 p.m. at the Grand Valley Bank in Midway.

The video shows a suspect brandishing a gun as he moves around the bank, and the release from police states the suspect escaped with a “substantial amount of money.”

Witnesses described the man as a Caucasian male who stands 6-feet tall. He was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and white shoes.

The man was also wearing black gloves and black sunglasses, and he placed a blue bandanna over the lower half of his face. He also draped a folded white towel over his head. The suspect wore a black backpack over his chest during the crime.

The man fled the bank on foot after the robbery, traveling northbound on 100 West in Midway.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the robbery is asked to call the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 435-657-3530.