Polenta Cakes with Mushroom Sauce

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 (18 oz.) package pre-cooked polenta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 small white or yellow onion, chopped

8 ounces white button mushrooms, sliced

2 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock

1 1/2 tablespoons whole-wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons olive oil butter

2 green onions, chopped or 2 tablespoons chives

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Heat canola oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cut polenta roll into 1/2” slices. Cook polenta cakes on each side with no salt seasoning and pepper for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer to a plate. Cover with foil to keep warm.

In the same skillet up to medium high heat. Add olive oil. Saute the onions and mushrooms for 5-6 minutes with no salt seasoning and pepper. Stir in stock and bring to a boil; cook until reduced, about 10 minutes.

Combine flour, Italian seasoning and water in a bowl, stirring until smooth. Whisk flour mixture into the pan; simmer for 2-3 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Add no salt seasoning and pepper, to taste.

Remove from heat. Stir in butter. Serve desired amount of mushroom sauce over the polenta cakes. Garnish with green onions or chives. Serve immediately.

