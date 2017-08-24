Exchange students give back with day of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Utah — Exchange students in Utah joined others across the country in a day of service earlier this month.

Twenty students interning at Park City-area resorts spent the day cleaning and beautifying Marion's South Summit Park.

"Because at this moment it's all about the environment all over the world, not only here in Utah," said Bogdan Andrei, who is visiting from Romania on a J-1 Visa.

The students cleared weeds and dead grass, hauled and added new mulch around the park's trees and replaced a dead tree with a new one.

"The goal is just to provide a platform for the exchange visitors to give back to the communities that they're living in in the United States and a chance to meet each other and have some fun in the process," said Nick Jones, Executive Director of Odyssey International Exchange, which sponsors international students to participate in events like this one.