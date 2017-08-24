Body of Utah guardsman returns home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTICELLO, Utah — The body of a Utah National Guardsman who was killed in Afghanistan last week has returned home.

Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler, 27, of Monticello, was killed August 16 in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province "when he entered a booby-trapped building that exploded while his group was fighting members of the Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan," according to a statement from a family friend. Eleven other soldiers were injured in the blast.

Butler's body arrived on a private plane , which arrived at the Monticello Airport shortly before noon Thursday, followed by a procession to the San Juan Mortuary in Blanding.

Butler was assigned to the Utah National Guard 19th Special Forces group.

On Thursday, Governor Gary Herbert issued an order for U.S. and Utah State flags at all state facilities and public grounds to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on August 26, the day Butler will be laid to rest.

"Jeanette and I were heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of Utah’s best, Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler. Tonight, we join all Utahns in grieving for him, and honoring his sacrifice — the ultimate sacrifice. Our hearts ache for his family, friends and loved ones, and they will long be on our minds and in our prayers," Gov. Herbert said in a statement.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at the LDS Stake Center in Monticello, followed by interment at the Monticello City Cemetery.