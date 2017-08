Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know when you get the giggles at the worst possible time and just can't stop laughing?

That's what happened to Kerri Cronk, Dan Evans and Ashton Edwards on Fox 13's Good Day Utah.

Ashton wrote in a last-minute change in an effort to embarrass Dan on live TV but it didn't work.

Watch what happens when Dan catches on and foils Ashton's prank in this story about a man kicked out of a casino for allegedly "pooping his pants."

