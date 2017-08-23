West Point woman charged with poisoning husband with eyedrops

FARMINGTON, Utah — A misdemeanor charge was filed Wednesday against a West Point woman accused of using eyedrops to poison her husband.

Chandra Vaya Stevens Read, 33, faces a class A misdemeanor charge of Surreptitious Administration of a Substance.

Dallen Tubbs, Read’s husband, told police he had been feeling ill for several months and he stayed home from work on August 1. Tubbs said he had been vomiting and having headaches, nausea, blurred vision, diarrhea and he lost 40 pounds, according to a probable cause statement.

“On August 1, he began searching his home for a cause to his strange illness. He found a black cloth bag containing many eye-drop bottles with their tops removed. He researched the active ingredient Tetrahydrozoline on the internet and found that the symptoms of injesting (sic) the chemical mirrored his own,” the statement said.

Tubbs confronted Read about the bottles, the statement said.

“Mr. Tubbs’ brother was present when the Defendant said: ‘It wasn’t just for you. It was for someone else too.’,” the probable cause statement said.

Police served a search warrant at the home, where they said they found “11 empty boxes of Kroger brand eye drops, 10 empty bottles of the eye drops, and 6 unopened boxes of the eye drops.”

