Unified Police urge driver who injured child in hit-and-run crash to turn themselves in

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Unified Police are urging the driver of a truck who injured an 11-year-old in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday to turn themselves in.

Wednesday police said the child is banged up and sore but is expected to recover fully after being struck by the vehicle near 6200 South Margray Drive around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Now the search continues for the driver of the vehicle that hit the boy, believed to be a silver, early 2000s model Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Police say they realize this was probably just an accident, and they simply want to speak with the driver to get their side of the story.

"But when they get out of school, they are anxious to get home, they have a lot of energy from sitting in class all day long, and so they will run out in traffic, they will go into a crosswalk not understanding that the light hasn't changed for them,” said Det. Ken Hansen of the Unified Police Department.

Detectives also say now would be the right time for that driver to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"I mean, we understand that the 11-year-old was in the crosswalk, traveling kind of to the south to go home, and the vehicle that hit him had the green light,” Hansen said. “However, it is a crosswalk, so you have to take extra care at all crosswalks and especially when you're in a school zone."

Police encourage the driver to contact them at 801-743-7000. Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is also asked to call police.