Take your best shot at Top Golf for the Utah Parent Center

CHARITY TOPGOLF FUNDRAISER:

SEPTEMBER 14TH

TOPGOLF

6:30-9:30 PM

utahparentcenter.org

Utah residents can enjoy a night at Topgolf while raising money for children with disabilities. On September 14, 2017, to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the Utah Parent Center is hosting a three hour, unlimited Charity Topgolf Fundraiser. The Utah Parent Center, a training and information center for parents of children with disabilities, serves 1 in 10 children in Utah. The center is a free resource statewide and serves individuals of all ages. The proceeds raised from the fundraiser will go directly to the Utah Parent Center. The center is a non-profit organization and donations from events like this help to provide training, information, and resources to families impacted by disabilities.