'Slow and steady' didn't win the race for tortoise 'arrested' in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Why did the tortoise cross the road?

Well, in this story, he didn’t actually make it across the street before finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

It would seem “slow and steady” doesn’t always win the race after police picked up this guy for going well under the speed limit on 100 W. near Fire Station 81 in Bountiful.

The wayward tortoise is now back with his owner.