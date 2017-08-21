West Jordan Police asking for help finding missing man

WEST JORDAN, Utah – West Jordan Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Oscar De Leon, 79, was last seen walking around his home Sunday, in the area of 8500 S. and 2700 W., according to a news release from the West Jordan Police Department.

De Leon suffers from memory loss and arthritis, and walks very slowly with a cane. His back is described in the news release as being “hunched up.”

He is about 4’9″ tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes and was wearing a grey t-shirt with a logo on it, grey dress pants and black shoes.

If you see De Leon or have any information about him, call West Jordan Police at (801) 840-4000 and reference case number 17H013185.