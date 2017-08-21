Skin care and cancer prevention with Revere Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brooke spoke with John Sanders, DO with Revere Health Payson Family Medicine about skin care and cancer prevention. He shared a few tips with us.

Proper Protection:

It’s important to protect your skin with daily sunscreen application.

UVA rays penetrate deep into the dermis, the skin’s thickest layer, and are 30 to 50 times more prevalent than UVB rays. UVB rays burn the superficial layers of the skin and play a key role in the development of skin cancer.

Protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays by looking for sunscreens that contain titanium, aluminum, and zinc.

Non-Pigmented Skin Cancers

Skin-colored. Slow growers. Rarely spread or fatal.

Often raised, scaly, modular or changing.

Two main types: Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma

Look for changes in size or shape.

Bleeds easily or does not heal can be another sign.

Pigmented Skin Cancers

Very aggressive cancer. Fast grower. Often spreads and can be fatal.

Know the different signs of Melanoma:

A symmetry: Benign moles are symmetrical, asymmetrical moles are a warning sign of melanoma. B orders: Borders of an early melanoma tend to be uneven, irregular or notched. C olors (Multiple): Most benign moles are all one color, a variety of colors in one mole is a warning sign. D iameter: Melanomas are usually larger in diameter than benign moles. E volution: Be aware of moles that evolve or change over time whether in size, shape, color, or elevation.



