Creamy Cucumber and Tomato Pasta Salad

12 oz. pasta, any shape

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh dill or 1 tablespoon dried dill

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 cucumbers, peeled, chopped

2 large tomatoes, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook pasta according to package directions. Let cool.

In a large serving bowl, mix together the sour cream, mayonnaise, dill, vinegar, salt and pepper. Add the pasta, cucumber, tomatoes and green onions. Add additional salt and pepper, to taste. Mix well. For the best flavor, cover and refrigerate for a couple hours.