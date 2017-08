MAGNA – Unified police are investigating a drive-by shooting last night that ended the life of a 17-year-old.

Police say another 17-year-old was injured in the violence and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The drive-by occurred at 8073 west and 3380 south and police say they responded around 10:45 last night.

Unified police say they are still searching for the shooter.

