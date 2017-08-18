Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart after ouster from White House

File- Donald Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said during a 2010 webinar for Tea Party activists that liberal Democrats have a "plantation mentality" towards African Americans to keep them under government control.

(CNN Money) — That didn’t take long.

Steve Bannon returned to Breitbart News as executive chairman on Friday following his ouster from the White House, the far-right website announced in a press release.

Bannon chaired the outlet’s evening editorial meeting, the press release added.

“The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today,” said Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in a statement. “Breitbart gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda.”

