Are you aware of how technology affects your relationships?

Therapist Candice Christiansen talked to us about how technology affects our relationships.

The Society For The Advancement Of Sexual Health is putting on a special event this Fall in Salt Lake City.

SASH has a two-fold purpose:

To provide up-to-date research and information to our members, many of whom are professionals and work with people who struggle with sexual addiction and compulsion

To provide pertinent information and education to the general public.

Sash Annual Conference

October 5-7 In Salt Lake City

Sexual Health In A Digital World

Community Awareness Day: October 7, 2017

Offering Workshops Open To The Public On Sexual Health

$20 Admission

www.sash.net