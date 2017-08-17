Rep. Adam Gardiner elected Salt Lake County Recorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- Acting Salt Lake County Recorder Julie Dole is expected to be fired first thing Friday morning, according to the man who was voted to take the spot as Recorder Thursday evening.

The Special Election at the Salt Lake County Republican Central Committee Meeting to replace former Recorder Gary Ott ended with current Representative Adam Gardiner, R-West Jordan, taking the victory.

Originally, eight candidates were nominated, with Dole being one of them.

She is currently under investigation by the Salt Lake County Republican Party, over allegations of misconduct and accusations she hid Ott's declining health and competency.

Dole has maintained there was no wrong-doing during her time as Chief Deputy to Ott.

After the first round of votes, Dole only drummed up 7% of the support, which was not enough to move on to the second round.

In an interview afterward, she said the investigation cast doubts in people's minds.

"There wasn't enough time in the short period of this being open for me to be able to clear myself," she said. "I had hoped that the party would have had their investigation done prior to this election, so it would be clear that I had done nothing."

After the second round of voting, Gardiner won with 62% of votes, defeating Scott Miller.

When asked if he would keep Dole in the office, he said he planned to fire her in the morning.

Gardiner said Ott appointed Dole and he would like to appoint his own person.

"You know, the real victim here is Gary Ott," Gardiner said. "That's been very unfortunate what's happened to him, and what's happened to the office. Because, honestly, it's tarnished the reputation of the office, and we need to get past that. It's a new day, let's move on."

Gardiner is expected to get sworn into office Friday morning.