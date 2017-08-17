Mushroom, Artichoke and Sundried Tomato Pizza (Gluten Free)

2 small or 1 large gluten free pizza crust

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

5 oz. Daiya dairy free mozzarella style shreds

3 oz. mushrooms, chopped

1/4 cup sundried tomatoes, chopped

8 oz. artichoke hearts, drained, chopped

1/4 cup black or green olives, sliced (optional)

1/4 cup prepared pesto

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Brush oil on the top of one or both pizza crust. Sprinkle the Italian seasoning over the oil. Evenly spread the cheese across the top on the crust/s.

Sprinkle the mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and olives, if using across the top of the crust/s. Bake for 13-15 minutes or until golden brown and cheese has melted.

Drizzle the pesto on the top of the pizza just before serving.

Sponsor: Pieology