How you can become a “Plant Lady”

We all want to have beautiful, thriving indoor plants, but it can be harder than it looks. Melinda Meservy, owner of Thyme and Place, shares tips and tricks to keeping your plants green. You can get more information here.
Things to remember when choosing an indoor plant
- What`s your motivator?
- Location for the plant
- Your own lifestyle (kids? Pets? Safety)
- Trends vs what will in fact live and flourish
How not to kill a plant
- Find out where it evolved and give it a similar environment
- Watering - don`t love it to death (and water from below)
- Be aware of annual plant growth cycle
- Feed it
Some favorite plants and why
- Easy going favorites
- Succulents and cacti
- Tillandsias
- Ferns and tropicals