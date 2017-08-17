How you can become a “Plant Lady”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all want to have beautiful, thriving indoor plants, but it can be harder than it looks. Melinda Meservy, owner of Thyme and Place, shares tips and tricks to keeping your plants green. You can get more information here.

Things to remember when choosing an indoor plant

What`s your motivator?

Location for the plant

Your own lifestyle (kids? Pets? Safety)

Trends vs what will in fact live and flourish

How not to kill a plant

Find out where it evolved and give it a similar environment

Watering - don`t love it to death (and water from below)

Be aware of annual plant growth cycle

Feed it

Some favorite plants and why