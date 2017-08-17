Chef Evan Francois from Harmons City Ceek shares a delicious recipe featuring fresh roasted chiles. You can get more great ideas and recipes from Harmons here.
Fire Roasted Corn & Green Chile Polenta
Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups vegetable stock
¼ cup dried polenta
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
3 tablespoon green onions, sliced
¼ cup roasted corn
1 Hatch chile, roasted, cleaned, and diced
¼ cup sun dried tomato, chopped
Instructions:
In a medium pot, add the stock and bring to a boil. Add polenta slowly, stirring constantly. Lower heat and don`t let lumps form. Once it thickens up, stir in the corn, Hatch Chile, green onions, onion powder and tomatoes. Remove from heat. Transfer to a shallow pan and bake at 375 for about 10 minutes, until it just sets.