Eight travel tips for Monday’s total solar eclipse

SALT LAKE CITY -- Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to Idaho for the total solar eclipse coming August 21, and Utah will feel the impact as well.

Fox 13 News' Max Roth has eight tips for travel for the celestial event, see the list below and watch the video above for more details and advice.

Plan for traffic Anticipate bad cell phone service Print hard copies of maps and directions, as your phone or GPS may not get consistent service Bring cash: Retailers rely on the Internet to process credit/debit transactions and the influx of people may slow those systems Fill up on gas in advance Bring plenty of drinking water Get eclipse glasses before you go Consider extending your stay to avoid the worst of the traffic on your return journey

If you are unable to travel to Idaho or Wyoming for the total eclipse, Fox 13 News will have live coverage of the event from Idaho. Salt Lake City will experience a partial eclipse the morning of August 21.