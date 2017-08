Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craig Swapp tells us how to keep children safe in and around cars.

According to the Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention, approximately one in 10 vehicle-related deaths of children don`t occur in traffic situations. Instead, many of these deaths occur close to home, in drive-ways or garages, in nearby parking lots, or even inside the car.

If you would like more information about Craig Swapp, go here or call 800-404-9000.