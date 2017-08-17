Car hits Magna home causing gas leak, evacuating area

MAGNA, Utah – Crews are repairing a gas line in Magna after a crash that caused a gas leak near 2900 S. 8400 W. overnight.

Authorities said that leak forced about 30 people from their homes early Thursday morning.

Unified Police said a 63-year-old driver thought someone was chasing her when she went off the road, hit a home and clipped a gas line.

Officials evacuated homes in a one-block radius around the leak.

The driver had minor injuries.

Police say she has a history of mental impairment.