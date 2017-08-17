Car hits Magna home causing gas leak, evacuating area
MAGNA, Utah – Crews are repairing a gas line in Magna after a crash that caused a gas leak near 2900 S. 8400 W. overnight.
Authorities said that leak forced about 30 people from their homes early Thursday morning.
Unified Police said a 63-year-old driver thought someone was chasing her when she went off the road, hit a home and clipped a gas line.
Officials evacuated homes in a one-block radius around the leak.
The driver had minor injuries.
Police say she has a history of mental impairment.
40.707607 -112.091818