Utah Guard Member killed, 7 injured during combat operations in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — A member of the Utah Guard was killed and approximately seven others were injured Wednesday during combat operations in Afghanistan.

According to a press release from the Utah National Guard, the service members were on a mission in Eastern Afghanistan and were partnered with Afghan Forces “aimed at further reducing Islamic State of Iraq and Syrian-Khorasan presence in Afghanistan.”

Maj. Gen. Jefferson Burton, adjutant-general of the Utah National Guard, expressed his condolences.

“My heart aches for the loss and sacrifice of our members and their families,” he stated in the press release. “I know that what we do is dangerous and important work for our country’s defense, but this realization does little to console me during times of loss such as this.”

The identities of those killed and wounded have not been released. The press release states that wounded personnel have been medically evacuated, and that the military is working to notify the next of kin.