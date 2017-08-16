Salt Lake City Police seek help locating French citizen last seen August 6

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are asking the public for help as they try to locate a missing French citizen last seen on August 6.

Police say Rodolphe Enrique Jean-Pierre Lesourd, 47, was last seen August 6.

The man checked out of the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel near the Salt Lake City International Airport and was scheduled to board a return flight to France at the airport on August 7. Police say the man never boarded the plane.

Anyone who sees the man or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 801-799-3000 and reference case #17-147755.