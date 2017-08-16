Popular Salt Lake County restaurant shut down for 39 health violations

HOLLADAY, Utah – The Salt Lake County Health Department has temporarily shut down a popular Holladay restaurant after finding 39 health violations.

Authorities shut down Spice Bistro at 6121 S. Highland Dr. Monday after finding almost 40 health issues at the restaurant.

Among the violations, health officials said they found rodent feces, live cockroaches and spiders, a broken thermometer in the freezer and no soap at the employee sinks.

Note: One violation appears to be listed twice; No. 35 and No. 36 about damage to a fan cover in the walk-in freezer.