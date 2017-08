Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On August 21 the sun will disappear from the sky in much of the country during the first total eclipse of the sun in 38 years. Glen Warchol, Managing Editor At Salt Lake Magazine and Joe Bauman, from the Salt Lake Astronomical Society shared a few tips on where to go and what to bring to prepare for the eclipse! To see instructions for making a cereal box eclipse viewer and more go to saltlakemagazine.com