Man found dead in West Valley street, possible hit-and-run

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - A man was found dead in a West Valley street and authorities are now investigating.

A person saw the man lying in the road just after 11 p.m. Tuesday and called 911.

Officers found the body of a black man in his 20s in the eastbound lanes of 3100 S. near 1900 W.

Detectives are investigating how the man died.

"It does appear that he has been hit by a car," West Valley Police Lt. Steve Burke said. "He's got some massive injuries to him and really the only way to explain that, where he is, would be probably hit by a car but, you know, you don't want to say that too soon."

Police said passersby tried to protect the man's body by parking their cars around him.

Authorities are working to identify the man.