LDS church applauds upcoming concert supporting LGBTQ youth

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Wednesday applauding LOVELOUD, a music festival to be held in Orem later this month in support of LGBTQ youth.

“We applaud the LoveLoud Festival for LGBTQ Youth’s aim to bring people together to address teen safety and to express respect and love for all of God’s children. We join our voice with all who come together to foster a community of inclusion in which no one is mistreated because of who they are or what they believe,” the statement said. “We share common beliefs, among them the pricelessness of our youth and the value of families. We earnestly hope this festival and other related efforts can build respectful communication, better understanding, and civility as we all learn from each other.”

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds founded LOVELOUD “to engage a passionate and supportive audience in the fight against teen suicide and to bring communities together to start the conversation and celebrate,” according to a statement from Reynolds on the loveloudfest.com website.

LOVELOUD, scheduled for August 26 at Brent Brown Ballpark in Orem, will feature performances by Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, Krewella, Nicholas Petricca, Joshua James and Aja Volkman.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward Reynolds’ LOVELOUD Foundation, “which lends support to various charities such as Encircle and Stand4Kind, as well as national charities, The Trevor Project and GLAAD,” according to the foundation’s website.

“Our goal is to create support and resources for those in crisis, specifically by providing insight into recognizing and helping those in need, resources to those wanting to learn more, and guidance on how to more effectively start a conversation with family and friends,” Reynolds stated.

Visit loveloudfest.com for more information.