Beauty Buzz: Mascara that doesn’t budge through a tough workout

Brooke and Britt tested out Clinique's brand new Workout 24-Hour Mascara and were pleasantly surprised. The mascara promises to volumize lashes and be sweat and humidity resistant. It passed both of those tests with flying colors. The mascara can also be easily removed with warm water. It retails for $20. To see Clinique's other products in the FIT line go to ulta.com. Bonus: Right now you get a special gift with purchase!
