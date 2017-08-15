UHP ‘Hot Spot Enforcement’ targets violations in high crash zones on I-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah — Drivers on I-15, you’ve been warned.

“We’re not looking to pick on people, but there’s certainly an element of shock to it,” said Lt. Jeff Nigber, a spokesman with Utah Highway Patrol.

Swarms of motorcycles buzzed up and down the interstate Tuesday, and will continue to do so for the next few days. It’s all part of a campaign to find drivers who are speeding, not wearing seat belts, and following other drivers too closely.

“We started in Box Elder County, moved our way down to Weber County, Davis County, and today we’re in Salt Lake County,” Lt. Nigber added.

In less than 30 seconds on I-15, three troopers had already pulled over three drivers. Those troopers will be spending the next few days at the areas with the highest concentration of accidents in the state. Here’s a map of those locations. http://crashmapping.utah.gov/

In addition to eliminating accidents, troopers are hoping their presence will also cut down on the traffic buildups that come as a result of those crashes.

“One crash can cause two, three, or maybe even four others,” Lt. Nigber said.​