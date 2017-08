Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Therapist Jessie Shepherd spoke on the consequences of jealousy.

Some of these consequences are:

-Creating a false ideas of reality

- Having less self acceptance

- Elevating cortisol, a stress hormone which increases swelling in brain.

-Losing focus on our goals

Here are some tips she shared to prevent envy/jealousy:

-Refocus on Goals

-Strive to be the Perfect you.

-Focus on the `Good`

-Celebrate the success of others

-Be the Cheerleader

You can get more great ideas from Jessie here.