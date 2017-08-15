Teeny Tears bereavement clothing for stillborn babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megan Bradshaw and Vanessa Pollard from Teeny Tears tell us about their organization. Teeny Tears provides bereavement clothing for stillborn babies that are lost between 14 and 32 weeks gestation.

For families of a stillborn, it can be very hard to find clothing to fit their baby for their funeral. Both Megan and Vanessa have experienced the grief of losing a child in the early stages of pregnancy. One of Megan's twin sons passed away minutes or hours before he was born at 28 weeks gestation due to Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome. His name is Dex. For her twins' 3rd birthday, she wanted to do something special in memory of her her son. She donated a small collection of bereavement diapers to two local Utah hospitals and never expected the project to expand across the world. Vanessa lost 3 babies, a son Adam at 18 weeks and twin girls, Cayla and Marley at 22 weeks. She then found the project online just a few weeks after the website went live. She hosted a diaper making event with all of her friends and family to help make Teeny Tears diapers. Together both mothers have worked on providing outfits for stillborns around the world.

Teeny Tears works with individuals, families, youth groups, sewing guilds, churches, and other bereavement support organizations to create and distribute items to hospitals in need across the country. Teeny Tears provides bereavement clothing to more than 2,000 hospitals nationwide as well as several hospitals in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Guam, and more.

The project is always in great need of fabric and monetary donations. To find out how you can help click here.