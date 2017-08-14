Elisa Garn, Human Resources Expert shared eight things that you should never talk about at work.
Things You Should Never Discuss at Work
1. Religion
2. Politics
3. Your personal/sex life
4. Relationship issues
5. Your career aspirations - Including interviewing for another job
6. Health problems
7. Negative feelings about your boss, co-workers, clients or company
8. Salary (yours or others)
Elisa Garn SPHR, SHRM-SCP, PRC | Director of Recruiting
President, Salt Lake SHRM | Event Director, DisruptHRSLC