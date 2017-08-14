Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elisa Garn, Human Resources Expert shared eight things that you should never talk about at work.

Things You Should Never Discuss at Work

1. Religion

2. Politics

3. Your personal/sex life

4. Relationship issues

5. Your career aspirations - Including interviewing for another job

6. Health problems

7. Negative feelings about your boss, co-workers, clients or company

8. Salary (yours or others)

Elisa Garn SPHR, SHRM-SCP, PRC | Director of Recruiting

President, Salt Lake SHRM | Event Director, DisruptHRSLC