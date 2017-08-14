Officer shoots and kills armed man in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - An officer shot and killed a man near 1002 S. and State St. just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say an officer stopped a person, who was either walking or riding a bike, on the street and then called for backup.

Officials did not confirm why the officer stopped the person but said the suspect had a weapon.

Police told the man to put down the weapon and soon after, an officer shot the man.

"Once this person was shot, the officers administered life-saving aid and contacted medical," Sgt. Brandon Shearer said. "The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. All three officers were wearing body cameras. It's not known at this time if they activated or not but all three were wearing their body cameras."

Police say the victim of the shooting is an African American man.

Investigators say they recovered a weapon from the scene but have not said what type of weapon.

The officer who shot the suspect is now on paid administrative leave and Unified Police will handle the investigation.