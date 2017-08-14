× Moran Eye Center recalls eclipse glasses distributed to the public

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the public who received solar eclipse-viewing glasses from the John A. Moran Eye Center are urged to throw them away, unless they bear the Clark Planetarium label.

Moran Eye Center officials said Amazon.com notified them of a recall of the glasses on Sunday.

“Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer. We recommend that you do not use this product to view the sun or the eclipse,” a message from Amazon to the Moran Eye Center said.

Some of the eclipse glasses they distributed also have a Clark Planetarium label; those are not part of the recall.

“Anyone who purchased a pair for $1.50 from a Moran optical shop may return the glasses or their receipt to the location they purchased them from for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call 801-587-0712, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” a statement from Moran Eye Center said.

Visit this web page on nasa.gov for information on recommended solar eclipse glasses.