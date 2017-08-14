Gourmet s’mores 3 ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah was joined by Mary Malouf, Food Editor at Salt Lake magazine and Kaleb Crafts & Ryan Crafts, Chefs at Culinary Crafts.

● Traditional style but with all homemade or artisan components in lieu of the typical Hershey's and Jet Puffed - homemade whole grain graham cracker, homemade vanilla bean marshmallow, local artisan chocolate.

● All Grown Up S'more - pistachio Graham biscotti, chocolate cognac pot de creme and blood orange whipped cream.

● Non-traditional S'more - salted caramel, peanut butter, lemon meringue, bacon.

August 10th was National S'mores day, but several places around town will be serving them all summer long. Salt Lake magazine will talk about where to go and how to make them - with a twist.

