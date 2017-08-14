× Body of missing man Paul Swenson found, police say

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The body of an American Fork man who disappeared last month has been found, according to statements by his family and South Salt Lake Police.

Paul Swenson had been last seen July 27 at his home in American Fork, and police said he left American Fork for an appointment in Salt Lake County, but never returned.

A statement from South Salt Lake Police said Swenson’s body was found floating in Mill Creek, and there was no evidence of foul play.

Police were dispatched to Mill Creek, near 235 W 2950 S, around 4 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of the discovery of a body. Police confirmed the body was that of Swenson on Monday afternoon.

““Not a whole lot [of information] right now, they did say that the body is in advanced stages of decomposition,” said Executive Officer Gary Keller, South Salt Lake Police, in an interview Sunday.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, pending results from laboratory and toxicology testing, South Salt Lake Police said.

Family members released the following statement on Facebook and Instagram:

Our family has learned the heart-wrenching news that the body of our beloved Paul Heiner Swenson has been found. We are deeply pained to have our most dreaded fear confirmed. We have been working with law enforcement closely over the past weeks as they search for answers. Thank you for your prayers for Paul and our whole family. We are asking for privacy as our family takes the time to absorb this tragic news and to mourn. We want to express our deepest gratitude to you as our community. Your support has lifted us. Please pray for us.

With love,

Ashlee Swenson

Reed & Maryanne Swenson

John & Tresa Martindale

This is a developing story.